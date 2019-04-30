× Afternoon fire damages Richmond apartment

RICHMOND, Va. — Fire damaged an apartment Tuesday afternoon at the Mallard Greens Townhomes neighborhood in Richmond.

No injuries were reported in the fire along the 2818 Fairfield Avenue.

When Richmond fire crews arrived, at about 1L56 p.m., firefighters reported heavy fire and smoke coming from a two-story apartment.

“A primary and secondary search has been conducted,” a Richmond Fire spokesperson said at about 2:30 p.m. “Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, preventing it from spreading to adjoining apartments. The fire is now under control.”

The Red Cross was called to help those who cannot return to their homes due to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can send news tips, photos, and video here.