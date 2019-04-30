Elvin Cosby retires after 73 years of working for Henrico County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- After 73 years on the job, the longest-serving employee in Henrico’s Government History retired Tuesday.

Elvin Cosby, 91, spent more than seven decades at the Henrico Department of Public Works.

Tuesday, Cosby put in his last shift.

Cosby began working in 1946 at the age of 18, and served in multiple roles throughout the department.

During that time county officials said Cosby helped to promote diversity and was an enduring example of service.

Friends, family, and co-workers gathered Monday to honor Cosby at the Henrico Government Center.

“When I sat down the other day, to think about what Elvin Cosby means to Henrico County, and has meant for all these years – is really a symbol," former Henrico County Manager Virgil Hazlett said. "[He was] a symbol employee. Never quits, is always there. Is so very valuable, and won’t shun from any duty or anything. That is Elvin."

County officials announced they will recognize April 30th as Elvin Cosby Day.