Apple Dessert with French Flair

RICHMOND, Va. - Local Executive Chef Ausar AriAnkh, owner of The Kitchen magician catering company, made a return visit to our kitchen and walked us through making a traditional French dessert.

He served up his flakey apple Napoleon. You can enjoy Ausar’s cuisine Saturday, May 4th from 5 to 8pm and again on Sunday, 5th from Noon to 3pm at Fire House 15 3011 Meadowbridge Rd.

Apple Napoleons

Serves 3

Ingredients

4 9x14-inch phyllo dough sheets

1/2 teaspoon powdered sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

½ stick butter

1-1/2 granny smith apples, cored, sliced

¼ cup bourbon

¼ cup of golden raisins

8oz cream cheese, softened

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon powdered sugar

½ teaspoon of orange zest

½ cup of heavy cream

2 tablespoons toasted almonds

fresh Mint sprigs and Strawberry for garnish

Instruction:

1)Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place 1 phyllo sheet on sheet pan and brush with melted butter and sprinkle with granulated sugar. Repeat the process and stack the phyllo sheets on top of one another until you have a total of four. Cut the phyllo sheets in half-length wise and into thirds crosswise. You should now have 6 4 ¼ inch squares.

2) Space the squares apart on the baking sheet and bake for 7 minutes or until golden brown.

3) Place cream cheese, powdered sugar, orange zest and vanilla extract in mixing bowl. Whip until smooth; add heavy a little at a time until smooth.

4) In a skillet over medium high heat combine 1/2 cup sugar ½ stick of butter and granny smith apples; sauté until the apples slightly soften about 1 minute. Add ¼ cup of bourbon and sauté until it evaporates, about 30 seconds. Add ¼ cup of heavy cream and stir until combined. Remove from heat.

5) Dust squares again with 1/2 teaspoon powdered sugar. Place one on plate, add 1/4 of apple mixture; add 2nd square turning a quarter turn and 1/4 apple mixture; end with a square turning a quarter turn. Each plate should have 3 squares. Repeat process for each napoleon dessert.

Garnish plates with 2 tablespoons almonds, whipped cream, mint sprigs and serve.

For more information you can visit https://www.kitchenmagiciancatering.com/