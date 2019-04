Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The local non-profit organization Bridging RVA hosts several events during the year to give back to the community. John Sawyer and Ellen Thornhill from Bridging RVA stopped by to fill us in on their latest event, ‘2019 Appreciated!,’ and initiative that recognizes area teachers.

To learn more, and to sign up to volunteer for the initiative, you can go to www.bridgingrva.com.