Virginia State students arrested; fraternity suspended amid hazing investigation

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Three members of Kappa Alpha PSI fraternity at Virginia State University (VSU) were arrested Sunday and charged in connection to a fraternity hazing incident. Deonte Barkley, of Petersburg, George Feggins, of Petersburg, and Michael Snipes, of Philadelphia, were charged with hazing-related crimes, according to Petersburg Police and school officials.

In addition to the arrests, VSU suspended the Alpha Phi Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc.

While the nature of the hazing has not yet been released publicly, police indicated it took place off campus and the students were "discovered in a dead end area of Pocahontas Island."

"Eight students who participated in this activity are being referred to the VSU Office of Judicial Affairs for disciplinary action as a result of student conduct violations," a university spokesperson said. "Any member of the University community that has participated in and/or facilitated in hazing will face disciplinary action."

The three students charged with the hazing incident have also been suspended from school while the investigation into the alleged actions continued.

This is a developing story.