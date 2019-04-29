× VCU announces CoStar CEO as 2019 commencement speaker

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University has announced the 2019 spring commencement speaker.

Andy Florance, CEO and Founder of CoStar Group, will speak at the spring commencement ceremony on May 11.

Florance, who founded the CoStar Group from his dorm room as an undergraduate at Princeton, has steered the group towards creating 25 companies with more than 200,000 clients.

Active education, Florance has served on six school boards and is currently chair of the Washington National Cathedral board and serves on the board of Management Leadership for Tomorrow, a nonprofit that develops diverse leaders.

VCU will hold spring commencement on May 11 at 10 a.m. at the Greater Richmond Convention Center, 403 N. Third St. For more information, visit commencement.vcu.edu/.