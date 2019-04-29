There’s still time to ‘Thank a Teacher’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va - Teachers help lay the foundation of receiving a good education in classrooms around the country. The Virginia Lottery, the Virginia Tourism Corporation and the Virginia PTA are partnering for the fourth year for a big thank-you campaign that celebrates teachers and all the hard work they do. The Virginia Lottery Community Relations Manager, Jennifer Mullen stopped by to discuss the importance of the annual campaign.

National Teacher Appreciation Week May 6-10

Thank-you notes can be sent now through Friday, May 10.

Visit http://www.thankateacherva.com to send an electronic thank-you note to a teacher you value.

For more information on the Virginia Lottery you can call 804-692-7778 or visit them on Facebook at Facebook.com/VALottery

