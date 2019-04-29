RICHMOND, Va. - ‘Staging is Murder,’ by Virginia-based mystery writer Grace Topping, features a woman starting a new mid-life career as a home stager. Its the debut novel in the “Laura Bishop Mystery Series,’ and Grace stopped by our LIVE show to share the page turning details behind her book. For more information you can visit https://www.gracetopping.com/
