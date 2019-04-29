Shannon surprises members of Chesterfield’s Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program with donation

Posted 11:27 pm, April 29, 2019

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — For this week’s episode of CBS 6 Gives, Shannon Lilly surprised members of the Mobile Integrated Healthcare Program with Chesterfield County Fire and EMS with a donation.

“We wanted to surprise you because we’ve heard a lot about what you’ve done and the impact you’ve made on the community,” Lilly said.

The program helps find resources for people in need through a referral program that matches those in need with various departments,

“We have a lot of situations where people need long-term care, and that’s where we come in to help and see what they need.”

Every Monday at 11, CBS 6 Gives honors members of the community who do so much for the community with the hope others will be inspired to pay it forward. You can watch previous CBS 6 Gives segments here.

