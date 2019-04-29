Russell Wilson calls new Seattle Seahawks teammate a blessing: ‘Crazy how God works!”

SEATTLE, Wash. — “What’s crazy is how God works!” star Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson said after his team drafted West Virginia University wide receiver Gary Jennings in fourth round of the 2019 NFL draft.

Jennings, who played football for Colonial Forge High in Stafford, attended the Collegiate School in Henrico before high school. Wilson was Collegiate’s star quarterback at the time.

“I went to Collegiate K-8, and he was in high school at the time,” Jennings said after the draft. “Growing up in that school, I used to see him play quarterback. He was an amazing quarterback back in the day, too. I saw him run back and forth across the field, and someone was always wide open. They won state basically every year he was there. I also played youth basketball with his sister as well, Anna Wilson.”

Wilson, and his late father, also coached Jennings in a YMCA basketball league.

“What a blessing,” Wilson said .