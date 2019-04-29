Police investigating armed robbery at Richmond grocery store

Posted 5:12 pm, April 29, 2019, by , Updated at 05:21PM, April 29, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating an armed robbery at a grocery store in South Richmond.

The incident occurred Monday afternoon at the United Grocery store in the 2200 block of Broad Rock.

Police say they responded to a call for an armed robbery at the store at approximately 3:15 p.m. There were no injuries during the robbery.

Police have not released a suspect description at this time, but say they were surveillance cameras inside the store.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story.

