Man charged after sexually assaulting teen girl in Chesterfield motel

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY. Va. -- Naked pictures in exchange for rent money for a motel room on Jeff Davis Highway Wednesday night.

Crime Insider sources say that was the agreement between a 17-year-old girl and Orlando Shelton.

But Chesterfield Police say things took a dangerous turn when Shelton forced his way into her room, and sexually assaulted her by kissing her breast and taking pictures of her genitalia, according to C-I sources.

Shelton has been charged with possession of child pornography, possessing a gun by a convicted felon, breaking and entering, sexual battery and obscene material.

"Nothing bad has happened except at the motel, always the motel,” said who lives behind the motel, but who didn’t want to give her name. “Police are always up there surrounding the place."