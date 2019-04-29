Lewis Ginter Spring Plantfest

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Host Bill Begins stopped by Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens ahead of this weekends plant sale to get a few tips from the planting experts. Senior Horticulturist Laurel Matthews shared her tips for making sure you get the most out of this weekends event.

Lewis Ginter’s Spring Plantfest Plant Sale takes place on Friday, May 3rd from 9 am to 5 pm and Saturday, May 4th from 9 am to 3 pm. For more information you can visit lewisginter.org/event/spring-plant-fest

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY LEWIS GINTER BOTANICAL GARDENS}