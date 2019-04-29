Find your dream career at Bryant & Stratton College

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Do you dream about one day becoming a healthcare professional, or maybe you want to be an entrepreneur, or pursue a career in IT? Whatever your career goals are, Bryant & Stratton can help you achieve them. Beth Murphy, Director for the Richmond Campus, made a return visit to our studio and filled us in on how you can get started with Bryant & Stratton college.

Bryant & Stratton College is currently enrolling for the upcoming semester. The campus is located at 8141 Hull Street Road in North Chesterfield. If you’re interested, you can give them a call at 888-839-1718 or visit them online at www.bryantstratton.edu. You can also find them on social media at www.facebook.com/BSCRichmond.

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY BRYANT & STRATTON COLLEGE}