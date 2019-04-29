× Alabama police charge man with soliciting 14-year-old through shopping app

BOAZ, Ala. – An Alabama man used a popular marketplace app to offer a 14-year-old girl money for sex, Boaz police said Monday.

James Bresett, 31, is charged with electronic solicitation of a child. Boaz police arrested him just before midnight Friday when they said he tried to meet the girl.

Police said they were notified Thursday Bresett had sent messages to the girl on the mobile app Letgo, offering money in exchange for sex. The girl told her parents who called police.

Authorities said they set Bresett up, and when he showed up to meet the girl, he met police instead. Police said they took him into custody after he tried to run away.

Boaz police said Bresett was still in the Boaz City Jail Monday morning and bond had not yet been set.