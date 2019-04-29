Best Richmond restaurants honored at 2019 Elby Awards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- The people behind some of Richmond's best restaurants were honored at the 2019 Elby awards. Hundreds of Richmond restaurant owners, chefs, dedicated staff members, and diners packed Hardywood West Creek in Goochland County on Sunday night for the annual event/party hosted by Richmond Magazine.

Winners of the 2019 Elby Awards were:

Restaurant of the Year

Brenner Pass

Rising Chef of the Year

Thomas Owens of Saison

New Restaurant of the Year

Alewife

Most Valuable Staffer

Chauncey Jenkins, Lemaire

Bartender or Bar Manager of the Year

Lindsey Scheer, Heritage

Beverage Maker of the Year

Courtney Mailey, Blue Bee Cider

Neighborhood Anchor Restaurant

Bamboo Café

Best Bakery

Whisk

Food-Business or Restaurant Legacy Family

The Eggleston Family

Best Food Truck and/or Mobile Catering Team

Goatocado

Food and/or Dining Community Change Agent

Ida MaMusu

Best Coffee Shop

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

Exemplary Farmer or Producer

Amy’s Garden

Culinary Students of the Year

John Bradley and Sam Bausone, Reynolds Community College

Best Local Product

AR’s Hot Southern Honey

Best Global Cuisine

Temple

The event was hosted by Todd B. Waldo and featured CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth and co-hosts of CBS 6's food podcast Eat It, Virginia! Scott Wise and Robey Martin.

