Best Richmond restaurants honored at 2019 Elby Awards

Posted 8:15 am, April 29, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- The people behind some of Richmond's best restaurants were honored at the 2019 Elby awards. Hundreds of Richmond restaurant owners, chefs, dedicated staff members, and diners packed Hardywood West Creek in Goochland County on Sunday night for the annual event/party hosted by Richmond Magazine.

Winners of the 2019 Elby Awards were:

Restaurant of the Year
Brenner Pass

Rising Chef of the Year
Thomas Owens of Saison

New Restaurant of the Year
Alewife

Most Valuable Staffer
Chauncey Jenkins, Lemaire

Bartender or Bar Manager of the Year
Lindsey Scheer, Heritage

Photo Gallery

Beverage Maker of the Year
Courtney Mailey, Blue Bee Cider

Neighborhood Anchor Restaurant
Bamboo Café

Best Bakery
Whisk

Food-Business or Restaurant Legacy Family
The Eggleston Family

Best Food Truck and/or Mobile Catering Team
Goatocado

Food and/or Dining Community Change Agent
Ida MaMusu

Best Coffee Shop
Lamplighter Coffee Roasters

Exemplary Farmer or Producer
Amy’s Garden

Culinary Students of the Year
John Bradley and Sam Bausone, Reynolds Community College

Best Local Product
AR’s Hot Southern Honey

Best Global Cuisine
Temple

The event was hosted by Todd B. Waldo and featured CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth and co-hosts of CBS 6's food podcast Eat It, Virginia! Scott Wise and Robey Martin.

Love Virginia restaurants? Listen to Eat It, Virginia!


Subscribe to the Eat It, Virginia! podcast. If you like what you hear, kindly leave a review. Email feedback and questions to the show at EatItVirginia@gmail.com.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.