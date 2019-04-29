Best Richmond restaurants honored at 2019 Elby Awards

RICHMOND, Va. -- The people behind some of Richmond's best restaurants were honored at the 2019 Elby awards. Hundreds of Richmond restaurant owners, chefs, dedicated staff members, and diners packed Hardywood West Creek in Goochland County on Sunday night for the annual event/party hosted by Richmond Magazine.
Winners of the 2019 Elby Awards were:
Restaurant of the Year
Brenner Pass
Rising Chef of the Year
Thomas Owens of Saison
New Restaurant of the Year
Alewife
Most Valuable Staffer
Chauncey Jenkins, Lemaire
Bartender or Bar Manager of the Year
Lindsey Scheer, Heritage
Beverage Maker of the Year
Courtney Mailey, Blue Bee Cider
Neighborhood Anchor Restaurant
Bamboo Café
Best Bakery
Whisk
Food-Business or Restaurant Legacy Family
The Eggleston Family
Best Food Truck and/or Mobile Catering Team
Goatocado
Food and/or Dining Community Change Agent
Ida MaMusu
Best Coffee Shop
Lamplighter Coffee Roasters
Exemplary Farmer or Producer
Amy’s Garden
Culinary Students of the Year
John Bradley and Sam Bausone, Reynolds Community College
Best Local Product
AR’s Hot Southern Honey
Best Global Cuisine
Temple
The event was hosted by Todd B. Waldo and featured CBS 6 anchor Reba Hollingsworth and co-hosts of CBS 6's food podcast Eat It, Virginia! Scott Wise and Robey Martin.
