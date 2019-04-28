Former Henrico day care worker accused of child sex crimes to appear in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A former Henrico day care worker accused of sexually abusing two children is scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Rahman Jordan Rypkema is accused of sexually abusing two children under the age of 13. The first incidents of abuse allegedly occurred from September 2018 to February 2019. The other occurred on or about February 12, 2019.

Rypkema, a former employee at the Tuckaway Child Development & Early Education Center in Varina, was charged with two counts of felony aggravated sexual battery.

The 32-year-old is being held without bond.