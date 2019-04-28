Pharrell on ‘Something in the Water’ festival: ‘When they say Virginia is for lovers, it’s true’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. -- Hampton Roads native Pharrell Williams reflected on the inaugural "Something in the Water" Sunday and confirmed plans are in the works for another festival next year, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

“From the top to the bottom, which I argue if there even is a bottom, right? Because I came from the bottom, right? So what can’t we do as Virginians? It’s been beautiful,” Pharrell explained.

The Virginia native told WTKR why he so admires his home state.

“Our cities have come together to make this a really beautiful offering,” Pharrell said. “Just hearing everybody, their excitement and them preparing a place for people to come and enjoy... I’m very grateful.”

Pharrell said that performing in Virginia has been a magical experience and is much different than performing anywhere else.

“Music was as thick in the air as the humidity here,” he joked. “I’ve seen people rise above and I can now, I can now tell you when they say Virginia is for lovers, it’s true because the music is as thick as the humidity.”

Pharrell said that without the support of his fans "Something in the Water" would have just been a "crazy idea."

“The kinetic energy in all of this, that’s powering this right now -- this is the Virginian people,” Pharrell said. “This is them looking themselves in the mirror going, ‘Oh we exist. Oh and the world is watching, too?' Oh yeah we can do it, we can do it greater.”

Pharrell's final words were from the heart.

“All these things are happening and it’s not me, it’s the Virginians. This is what you guys did. I’m just really happy to be like a little comma in a small sentence, you know in a big huge book called Virginia.”