Officers play football with kids in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Neighbors captured a special moment Saturday at the Colorado Manor Apartments in Richmond's Maymont neighborhood.

"Richmond police officers took time out their day to play football with local kids," Stacie D. wrote. "Parents were very pleased."

Members of the Richmond Police Department SWAT Team also fulfilled the wish of a 9-year-old boy with a critical illness this weekend.

One organizer called that surprise joyful, humbling and uplifting.

