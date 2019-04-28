5 people trapped inside southwest Virginia cave rescued

Officers play football with kids in Richmond

Posted 8:21 pm, April 28, 2019, by , Updated at 08:47PM, April 28, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -- Neighbors captured a special moment Saturday at the Colorado Manor Apartments in Richmond's Maymont neighborhood.

"Richmond police officers took time out their day to play football with local kids," Stacie D. wrote. "Parents were very pleased."

Members of the Richmond Police Department SWAT Team also fulfilled the wish of a 9-year-old boy with a critical illness this weekend.

One organizer called that surprise joyful, humbling and uplifting.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click here to email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.