5 people trapped inside southwest Virginia cave rescued

New Church Hill grocery store opens Monday

Posted 6:57 pm, April 28, 2019, by

\

RICHMOND, Va. – The highly-anticipated grocery store in Richmond’s Church Hill will open Monday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Market @ 25th followed by a pie demonstration station by Burnnette's Baked Goods through 1 p.m.

The full-service grocery store aims to provide shoppers high-quality fresh foods and produce at low prices, according to the store’s owners.

Officials said the grocery store will provide a convenient, affordable and inviting space for East End residents to connect.

“We believe in caring deeply for our neighbors through respect, thoughtfulness, and authentic service,” reads a mission statement on the store’s website. “We recognize the history of Church Hill and honor the traditions of generations past.”

The market is located on North 25th Street.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.