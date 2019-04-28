New Church Hill grocery store opens Monday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The highly-anticipated grocery store in Richmond’s Church Hill will open Monday.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at the Market @ 25th followed by a pie demonstration station by Burnnette's Baked Goods through 1 p.m.

The full-service grocery store aims to provide shoppers high-quality fresh foods and produce at low prices, according to the store’s owners.

Officials said the grocery store will provide a convenient, affordable and inviting space for East End residents to connect.

“We believe in caring deeply for our neighbors through respect, thoughtfulness, and authentic service,” reads a mission statement on the store’s website. “We recognize the history of Church Hill and honor the traditions of generations past.”

The market is located on North 25th Street.