Family of 6 was in motel room hit by car: ‘The whole building shook’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- A man who came to the aid of a family of six after a car crashed into their Petersburg motel room in the middle of the night is still reeling from the experience.

Workers at the American Inn said a driver crashed into the building in the 2200 block of County Drive sometime around midnight Saturday.

"I’m, still shook up from it, I really am," said Jason Amos, who was staying at the motel and sprang into action as the chaotic scene unfolded.

“Me and my old lady was upstairs," Amos recounted. "We heard a loud commotion outside. We come outside, there was a car squealing tires in the parking lot.”

Amos said he was startled by what happened next.

“She come around the curve [and] we heard a big boom. The whole building shook," Amos said.

Amos said the sedan crashed into one room before backing up and taking off.

“They actually knocked the beds across the room where the kids were laying at," he said.

A family of six was inside the room during the crash, including four children and two adults. Amos said he jumped into action to help one of the young boys in the room.

“When I picked him up, all he kept asking was how’s his sissy doing," Amos remembered. "All the kids were shook up. It was sad."

Amos said he thought the driver was going to stop.

“I ran over there to where the car was. Telling the lady, 'You just ran the kids over. Stop the car!" he said. "She seemed to be stopping, and some other feller come up and grabbed her out the car, and they took off.”

Petersburg Police said the driver was gone when officers arrived at 12:39 a.m.

“For somebody to run over some kids and take off, they deserve to get what they get," said Amos.

He also checked in with the family Saturday, that seemed to be doing okay.

“I talked to them this morning. The little boy come up and told me thank you, and that made me feel good," Amos said..

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.