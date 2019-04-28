April 2019 is expected to be the third warmest on record

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front will bring some cooler weather for Monday.

Morning lows in the metro will be in the 40s.

Afternoon highs will range from the lower 60s near the coast to mid 70s far southwest.

The warmest weather since last October will arrive on Tuesday, which is the final day of April. Highs Tuesday may hit 90° in some locations. Normal highs this time of year are around 74°.

This calendar shows the highs so far this month, and the forecast highs through Tuesday.

The month will finish with more than three-quarters of the days with highs above normal.

When you add up all of the daily high and low temperatures, then take the average, this month will work out to around 62.4°. This would make it the third warmest April on record. (The exact average will be finalized Tuesday night.)

The warm weather will last for much of the week. Highs won't cool back down until next weekend.

