🐎Win tickets to Derby Day Party at Virginia Horse Festival

Don't miss your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Derby Day Party at the Virginia Horse Festival on Saturday, May 4 at Meadow Event Park.





Come enjoy the 145th running of the Kentucky Derby from 4 – 7 p.m. at Meadow Hall and celebrate the two great Derby champions of Meadow Stable: Secretariat and Riva Ridge. Plus, special guest Kate Chenery Tweedy, daughter of Penny Chenery, will be in attendance.

Enjoy Delicious Derby fare with a Virginia flair Meadow Mint Julep Tram Tours around the historic barns.

Visits with Secretariat descendant Groundshaker and Mia the Mini.

There will be four large screen TVs to watch races Live Music and Derby Hat contest on the veranda.

Silent Auction to benefit the Historic Barn Restoration, The Meadow Champion Galleries, Triple Crown Room and Chenery Collection.

Click here to learn more about the event.

