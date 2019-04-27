Rally offers ‘support system’ to families of missing persons

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Community members and police united Saturday to show support for those with family members who are missing at the third Virginia Missing Persons Rally.

The event was founded by Toni Jacobs, who daughter, Keeshae, was 21 years old when she went vanished in September of 2016.

Keeshae has not been seen since she left home to visit someone in Church Hill.

Jacobs created the event to raise awareness and to support families facing a similar ordeal.

"It’s good to let them know, you’re not going through this alone. You’re not by yourself,” Jacobs said. “It’s a good way to network just in case I can help you with an avenue you didn’t think of. It’s just a basic support system for everybody.”

The event comes two days before Virginia Missing Persons Day, which was designated by former Gov. Terry McAuliffe.