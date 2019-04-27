4 teen suspects sought after quarrel leads to Northside shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Police are investigating looking for four people after a quarrel lead to a shooting that left an 18-year-old man wounded on Richmond’s Northside Saturday night.

Officers had been called to the area for reports of people arguing just before 9:45 p.m., according to Capt. John W. Hall, Jr. with Richmond Police.

Hall said officers found the 18-year-old victim in the 3500 block of Meadowbridge Avenue near the city’s Providence Park neighborhood.

"The victim was transported to the hospital for his injury, and officers located evidence in the area," Hall said.

Police described the possible suspects as four black males between 16-18 years old. Officers said one of men was riding a bike.

"At this time, RPD is attempting to gather additional descriptions and any other information that may assist the investigation," Hall added.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000, or they may visit http://www.7801000.com. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.