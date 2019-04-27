× Deputies: Stranger in white van approached 11-year-old girl in New Kent

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — New Kent Sheriffs are investigating an unknown man that approached an 11-year-old girl in the Brickshire neighborhood, inviting her into his van.

Sheriff’s describe the suspect as a male with a dark complexion and the vehicle as a white work van with a ladder rack and no no compartment windows. The girl ignored his offer and rode her bike to the nearby golf course to tell adults.

“We don’t know anything about him or his intentions, the girl’s mother wrote on Facebook, ” The only thing I can be confident in is that my daughter used her best judgement at that moment to tkae off across the neighborhood golf course, where he couldn’t follow, if he chose to do so.”

She says she shared her family’s experience to show that things like this can happen anywhere, in any neighborhood, store or city.

“It is very important that parents/guardians remind your children of the proper precautions to take when dealing with a stranger and the importance of immediately reporting the encounter to a trusted adult,” the New Kent Sheriff’s Office urges.

“We are thankful she made it home and thankful she was unharmed,” her mother continues, “She is perfectly fine.”

This is an ongoing investigation. If anyone in the Brickshire neighborhood observed anything suspicious or has any information on this incident, please contact New Kent Sheriff’s Office at (804) 966-9500 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. You can also use the Crime Stoppers P3 iTip app on your smartphone or tablet to submit a tip.