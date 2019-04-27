The lifesaving reason these volunteers went door-to-door: ‘Let other people know’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The American Red Cross joined forces with other agencies across Central Virginia to install free smoke alarms Saturday.

"The most common disaster we respond to are those single-family fires," Red Cross of Virginia Communications Director Jonathan McNamara said.

In fact, house fires kill seven people every day in the U.S., according to the Red Cross.

The goal of the Sound the Alarm initiative was to install 100,000 smoke alarms across the county.

Volunteers who helped install smoke detectors said the effort is saving lives.

"My main wish is that the people that we service today, will let other people know,” volunteer Renisha Smith said.

The hope is those folks who received free smoke detectors will volunteer for the event next year.

Sound the Alarm has installed impacted 1.7 million people nationwide since its inception in 2014.

