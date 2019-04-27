Police: Vandalism of racist slurs, symbols in Bryan Park

Walk for Wishes, Party for the Planet, Richmond International Film Festival and more
Posted 4:48 pm, April 27, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. — Police in Richmond’s fourth precinct were called to Bryan Park this morning where they found what they describe as racist slurs and symbols.


The investigating detectives believe the vandalism occurred overnight or in the early hours of Saturday morning. “The department takes vandalism seriously,” a spokesperson said, “and we remind everyone that damage of $1,000 or more can result in a felony charge.”

The department of public works is cleaning it up as we speak and anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

