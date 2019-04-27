Comfortable weekend will be followed by a big warm-up

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold front passed through on Friday with thunderstorms. Behind the front, it is cooler and a lot less humid.

It will be a fairly comfortable weekend. High Saturday will be in the 70s, and lows Saturday night will be in the low to mid 50s.

Highs on Sunday will reach close to 80°.

A cold front will pass through late Sunday, bringing cooler temperatures on Monday. Morning lows will be in the 40s, and afternoon highs will be in the 60s. Some lower 70s will occur south and southwest of Richmond.

A warm front will pass Monday night, ushering in much warmer weather on Tuesday.

These will be the warmest temperatures since October, with some areas hitting or breaking 90°.

Humidity levels will also increase for the middle and end of the week. It will stay warm through Friday, but another cold front will bring cooler and less humid air again next weekend. Highs are expected to be in the low and mid 70s next Saturday and Sunday.

Stay With CBS 6, The Weather Authority.