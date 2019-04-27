Car plows into a Petersburg motel

PETERSBURG, Va. — The American Inn tells CBS 6 a driver ran into their building in the 2200 block of County Drive someone around midnight Saturday morning. They say three or four people were inside the room struck at the time of the crash.

No one in the room was injured, Petersburg Police say. Police say that the occupant(s) of the vehicle fled the scene and a witness says that she saw an occupant get out of the car and linger momentarily before getting into a car driven by another person. The occupant(s) were gone before the police arrived to the 12:39am call.

This is a developing story.