Virginia 529 

Posted 12:32 pm, April 26, 2019

RICHMOND, Va  - Investing in your child’s educational future is rewarding, and Virginia 529 College Savings plan is a great firm to partner with to help fuel that future. Chief Marketing Officer Scott Ridgely stopped by to fill us in on how you can start saving today. The enrollment period for the Prepaid529 Tuition Program ends on Tuesday, April 30th. 

Virginia529

9001 Arboretum Parkway - North Chesterfield

1-888-567-0540

For more information visit: www.virginia529.com/‎

