RICHMOND, Va. - Chef Evan Byrne, from The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer, made a return visit to our LIVE show and walked us through creating a refreshing dish perfect for Spring. Chef Evan’s Arugula and Chicken Salad with a Champagne Vinaigrette was on the menu.

The Hop is located at 1600 W. Cary Street in Richmond. You can give them a call at 804-353-HOPS (4677) or visit them online at www.hopcraftrva.com.