UVA men’s basketball team declines White House invitation

Posted 6:00 pm, April 26, 2019, by , Updated at 06:04PM, April 26, 2019

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 08: Head coach Tony Bennett of the Virginia Cavaliers is interviewed by Jim Nantz after his teams 85-77 win over the Texas Tech Red Raiders to win the 2019 NCAA men's Final Four National Championship game at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 08, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia men’s basketball team will not visit the White House after winning the national championship, head coach Tony Bennett has announced.

Bennett cited scheduling difficulties as a reason to decline the invitation.

“With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together. We would have to respectfully decline an invitation.” Bennett wrote.

Last week, a UVA alumna started a petition calling for the team to celebrate “without hate” and refuse an invitation to visit President Donald Trump at the White House.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.