× UVA men’s basketball team declines White House invitation

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The University of Virginia men’s basketball team will not visit the White House after winning the national championship, head coach Tony Bennett has announced.

Bennett cited scheduling difficulties as a reason to decline the invitation.

“With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together. We would have to respectfully decline an invitation.” Bennett wrote.

"We have received inquiries about a visit to the White House. With several players either pursuing pro opportunities or moving on from UVA, it would be difficult, if not impossible to get everyone back together. We would have to respectfully decline an invitation.” – Tony Bennett — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) April 26, 2019

Last week, a UVA alumna started a petition calling for the team to celebrate “without hate” and refuse an invitation to visit President Donald Trump at the White House.