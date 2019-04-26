Two Hopewell men charged with drug distribution after police raid

HOPEWELL, Va. — Two Hopewell men have been arrested and charged with drug distribution after a drug raid Friday morning.

Law enforcement officers executed a narcotics-related search warrant at approximately 6:02 a.m. at a residence in the 4000 block of Williamsburg Drive.

During the subsequent search, officers seized approximately 12 grams of suspected heroin and marijuana, as well as, packaging and paraphernalia used in the distribution of narcotics.

“Our department is committed to disrupting and dismantling drug distribution operations within the city and arresting those responsible for peddling highly addictive and extremely dangerous drugs to our citizens,” said Captain Mike Whittington.

Raekwon D. Givens, 21, and Simeon D. Pierce, 21, were arrested in connection to the raid.

Givens was charged with possession with the intent to distribute a schedule I/II controlled substance and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Pierce faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.