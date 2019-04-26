× Severe weather threat delays Something in the Water festival

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A severe weather threat has delayed the start of the highly-anticipated Something in the Water festival. More than 25,000 music fans are expected to attend the three-day festival in Virginia Beach this weekend.

The opening acts were scheduled to take to the oceanfront stage at 2 p.m. Friday.

“Safety is our #1 priority at SOMETHING IN THE WATER. Doors to the festival venue are still postponed,” the festival tweeted at 3 p.m. “There is an active weather alert and incoming weather systems. Please calmly disperse from the beach and boardwalk.”

If you are wondering why Something in the Water delayed its opening, the severe weather in #HamptonRoads is why. Here is a look at how bad it was outside our News 3 station around noon. https://t.co/LwEqGWr2po#SITW #SITWfest @sitw pic.twitter.com/SLWF308THn — WTKR News 3 (@WTKR3) April 26, 2019

This is a developing story. Festival goers can send news tips, photos, and video here.

