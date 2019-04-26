Severe weather threat delays Something in the Water festival
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A severe weather threat has delayed the start of the highly-anticipated Something in the Water festival. More than 25,000 music fans are expected to attend the three-day festival in Virginia Beach this weekend.
The opening acts were scheduled to take to the oceanfront stage at 2 p.m. Friday.
“Safety is our #1 priority at SOMETHING IN THE WATER. Doors to the festival venue are still postponed,” the festival tweeted at 3 p.m. “There is an active weather alert and incoming weather systems. Please calmly disperse from the beach and boardwalk.”
This is a developing story. Festival goers can send news tips, photos, and video here.
36.852926 -75.977985