Zach Daniel and Walter the Weather Dog to appear at Woofstock

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — CBS 6 Chief Meteorologist Zach Daniel and Walter the Weather Dog will appear at this year’s Richmond Animal League (RAL) Woofstock Festival.

A $5 donation is suggested for the free event, presented by the Petco Foundation, Saturday from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Westchester Commons.

Front and center at the festival will be the Strut Your Mutt fundraising dog walk at 11:30 a.m. (Click here for sign up.)

Additionally, the event is also a large scale adoption event as 17 local animal rescues and animal welfare organizations will be in attendance with adoptable dogs and kittens.

“Woofstock will feature live music all day provided by Dividing Faces and plenty of fun for the dogs, including games, treats, and contests. The whole family will also be able to enjoy the Kidz Zone sponsored by Virginia Family Dentistry with a stuffed animal clinic and face painting area, games and vendor area, and dog adoption area, which will include animal rescue groups from across the metro Richmond area.

All dogs must be current on vaccines and rabies shots. All dogs must be leashed at all times on a leash no longer than 6ft. RAL reserves the right to refuse admission to any owner and their dog.”

Click here for more information about Woofstock.