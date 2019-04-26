× Prostitution ring uncovered in Stafford County

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — Three people are behind bars after a prostitution ring was uncovered by Stafford County Sheriffs along Route 17.

On April 11, police responded to reports that several women were working as prostitutes at the Days Inn at 14 Simpson Road.

Undercover detectives then identified a suspect, Brian Lamont Turner, 38, of Waynesboro, who was acting as a pimp.

He unwittingly agreed to supply two women as prostitutes to an undercover detective and taken into custody in the parking lot of the Sleep Inn at 595

Warrenton Road.

During the investigation, detectives made contact with several women who had been working for Turner. The victims told detectives that Turner recruited them to perform sexual acts for money and he said he would split the earnings with them. He also agreed to provide them with drugs and hotel rooms.

Turner is charged with multiple counts of receiving money from the earnings of a prostitute. He was incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.

Latasha Taylor, 33, of Charlottesville, VA was taken into custody and served an outstanding warrant for contempt of court out of Charlottesville. She was also charged with prostitution and providing false identification to law enforcement.

Another woman, Gabrielle Alexander, 28, of Louisa, VA was also arrested on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court out of Charlottesville.

Both were incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. The Sheriff’s Office is planning to conduct increased patrols along the Route 17 corridor to address prostitution and human trafficking crimes.