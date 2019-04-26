Missy Elliott surprises students at Portsmouth high school; donates $25k

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Woodrow Wilson High School students were very pleased when they saw a familiar face on their campus Friday!

Entertainer and Portsmouth native Missy Elliott stopped by to surprise the students and to make a generous donation of $25,000 to the school, WTKR reports.

Elliott is a former Woodrow Wilson High School student and was able to visit her hometown due to the Something In The Water festival that started on Friday.

Thank you @MissyElliott for stopping by to speak to students and staff at Wilson High School – and for donating $25,000 to the school! #PPSProud #Wilson @Presidents757 pic.twitter.com/VS6CV2dMpw — Portsmouth Schools (@PortsVASchools) April 26, 2019

Portsmouth Public Schools and Woodrow Wilson High School were very thankful for the donation and said her visit was an occasion they will never forget.

Virginia Beach native Pharrell was also visiting parts of his hometown this week, making a stop at his alma mater, Princess Anne High School.

The faculty, staff & students of WWHS would like to thank @MissyElliott for being so generous with your time. You were so gracious to everyone! Our students will never forget! @sitw #presidentialpride pic.twitter.com/oaZM5hWuoX — WWHS757 (@Presidents757) April 26, 2019

@MissyElliott stopped by her former high school, Woodrow Wilson High @Presidents757 to surprise the students! She’s in town for SOMETHING IN THE WATER Festival. #PortsmouthProud! #SITW pic.twitter.com/7Ixvh6XfuS — Dr. Elie Bracy III (@ebracyPPS) April 26, 2019