Police investigating after $60k vanishes from Colonial Heights HOA

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- The Conjurer's Neck neighborhood is known as one of the nicest and wealthiest neighborhoods in Colonial Heights.

"It's a great neighborhood, quiet, its why we moved down here," said resident Ricky Williams.

"Very peaceful, quiet, people tend to keep to themselves," resident Eric Cavey added.

That’s a common theme for those who live in the neighborhood, but recently word has spread about a police investigation.

Court documents obtained by CBS 6 show the Colonial Heights Commonwealth's Attorney asked the court for a "special prosecutor" to handle an alleged case of embezzlement from the Conjurers Neck Homeowners Association.

"It's a shame, it's awful," said Cavey.

"Surprised about it, I didn't think it would happen down here, but you never know I guess," added Williams.

The President of the Homeowners Association told senior reporter Wayne Covil off camera that he can't go into detail due to the investigation but can say "they are sad and heartbroken by the discovery and immediately contacted the Police."

Sources say the missing money is around $60,000.

CBS 6 is not identifying the person accused of embezzling the money as charges have not yet been filed in the case.

Colonial Heights Police would not comment about the case since it is an ongoing investigation.

Some who live in the neighborhood said they are glad the police are involved.

"They got to get to the bottom of it, I mean $60,000 is a lot of money to disappear," said Williams.

"It's a great thing, I want them to check in and find out exactly what's going on," Cavey added.

Stay with CBS 6 for the latest on this developing story.