Masked man wanted in Henrico armed robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. – Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a masked man wanted for an armed robbery in Henrico County.

The robbery occurred at a business in the 600 block of N. Airport Drive on April 18 around 11:20 p.m.

Police say the suspect entered the location armed with a handgun and demanded money. The man was last seen fleeing on foot toward N. Airport Drive.

The suspect is described as a black male, 5’7”- 5’9” tall, 150-170 pounds. He was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, black mask, dark pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.