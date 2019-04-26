× Man searches for grandfather’s watch lost at NFL Draft

NASHVILLE — It is hard to imagine a worse place to lose something that matters than amid nearly 200,000 football fans standing shoulder to shoulder in downtown Nashville, according to WTVF

“It was packed,” said Kirk Watwood, who traveled to Nashville from Huntsville for the draft.

Amid a massive sea of humanity though, Kirk looked down at his wrist Thursday, and suddenly realized something was missing. It was a watch was given to the 25-year-old by his grandfather before he passed in 2008.

“The watch doesn’t have a lot of monetary value, it’s a cheaper watch but it has a lot of sentimental value to me… he took it off in the hospital right before he died,” he said.

There were too many people around for Kirk to look for the Fossil watch, which he believes fell off on the Pedestrian Bridge.

“I was upset with myself, that was my grandfather’s watch, not many things mean more to me than that watch,” he added.

Kirk is hoping a football fan out there reads this and sees the picture. He said he would take the watch’s return over any first round pick.