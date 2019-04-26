× Kids II recalls rocking sleepers after major Fisher Price recall of similar product

Just weeks after Fisher Price issued a major recall for its Rock ‘n Play Sleepers, Kids II followed suit, recalling a similar product for the same safety concerns.

According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, all models of Kids II Rocking Sleepers are eligible for a refund as of Friday.

The release said use of these sleepers resulted in multiple infant fatalities when infants rolled from their backs to their stomachs while unrestrained. Since 2012, five of these fatalities have been reported.

Consumers are asked to stop using the product immediately and contact Kids II for a refund or voucher.

For more information on this recall, click here.