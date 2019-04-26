Show your pet some lovin’

Slight risk for severe storms Friday
Posted 12:29 pm, April 26, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. -  It doesn’t have to be a holiday for you to take your four-legged friend to a Holiday Barn Pet Resorts. Owner Michael Hughes stopped by our LIVE show with his assistant, Trapper, and filled us in on the different services offered at Holiday Pet Barn, including their grooming services.

There are two Holiday Barn Pet Resorts locations:

Glen Allen

3800 Mountain Road

(804) 672-2200

Richmond

614 Johnston Willis Drive

(804) 794-5400

You can find a full list of services and activities on the resorts website at www.holidaybarn.com

{THIS SEGMENT IS SPONSORED BY HOLIDAY BARN PET RESORTS}

