Get your spring renovations underway

Posted 12:31 pm, April 26, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. - Matthew Blashaw a top home improvement expert and real estate expert, joined us via satellite recently to share his tips on where to save and where to splurge in your home renovations. He also shared how Sofi can help you finance your renovation. For more information you can visit www.sofi.com 

