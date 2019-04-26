Flesh-eating bacteria infects Florida man fishing in Gulf of Mexico

TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida man was hospitalized after contracting a flesh-eating bacteria while fishing in the Gulf of Mexico, WFTS reports.

Mike Walton was taken to Tampa General Hospital with necrotizing fasciitis, a life-threatening infection that is rare in the United States.

Walton was fishing about 20 miles off the coast Saturday when he was stuck by a fish hook. His hand started swelling up and by Eastern Sunday had black bubbles forming.

He received a skin graft on the top of his hand and up his arm, where his skin was deteriorating.

According to the Ozona Fish Camp, Walton is now out of the hospital.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with his medical expenses.

The fish camp posted the good news Wednesday, saying, “Big Mike has left the hospital!!!!! … Keep thoughts and prayers coming he has a long road ahead.”