Family trying to recover after fire burns Henrico home “It has changed my life forever”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO, Va. -- David Hamby’s parents moved into their Henrico County home 59 years ago with no windows, no floors, no plumbing and just one light bulb.

“I was born here, 1963, I been here all my life," Hamby said.

But two weeks ago that all changed when their house caught fire.

"She smelled the smoke and come around and found me in the back yard. And we looked up and it was just a big plum of smoke," Hamby said. “It was violent, scary, and I’m still shaking. It has changed my life forever.”

“I was shaking so hard I couldn’t even write my name," said Hamby's mother, Catherine.

Hamby and his mother were assisted by the Red Cross but now are without a place to call home.

"It’s seen a lot, but it’s never seen nothing like this," Hamby said.

He's now doing whatever can now to save a place full of memories.

“I’m in there cleaning up, cleaning up a broken down shack right now. Just to keep my mind occupied," Hamby said.

While they may have lost their home, Hamby says they’re still grateful.

“That is the word, we’re grateful. Because if my momma would’ve been in there sleep, and I’d have been in the backyard, things would’ve been different I’m sure," said Hamby.

Hamby is now living in the shed in the backyard while his mother stays with his sister. If you would like to help the Hamby's out, click here.