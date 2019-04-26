A taste of France – Oh La La!

Slight risk for severe storms Friday
RICHMOND, Va. - Executive Chef Alex Enggist with RVA Hospitality Group is part of the culinary line up at the 2019 RVA French Food Festivalwhich kicks off Friday, April 26th from 4pm to 8 pm and again on Saturday, April 27th from 11 am to 8 pm at the Little Sisters of the Poor church on 1503 Michael’s Road. For more information you can visit http://www.rvafrenchfoodfestival.com

