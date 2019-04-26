Bike Through the Great Outdoors 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pedal through Petals is a family friendly fundraiser that benefits the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Amy William’s, from Pedal through Petals, stopped by our LIVE show and shared a preview of the event.

The 2019 Pedal through Petals family friendly fundraiser and crush cancer 5K is Sunday, May 5th. The bike route begins at Agecroft hall and gardens. Proceeds from the event will benefit VCU Massey Cancer Center.

Use the code: “cbs6” to receive $5 off your ticket.

For more information: www.AmysArmyRVA.com.