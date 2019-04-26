Slight risk for severe storms Friday
Track storms in Richmond

Bike Through the Great Outdoors 

Posted 12:36 pm, April 26, 2019, by

RICHMOND, Va. -- Pedal through Petals is a family friendly fundraiser that benefits the VCU Massey Cancer Center. Amy William’s, from Pedal through Petals, stopped by our LIVE show and shared a preview of the event. 

The 2019 Pedal through Petals family friendly fundraiser and crush cancer 5K is Sunday, May 5th. The bike route begins at Agecroft hall and gardens. Proceeds from the event will benefit VCU Massey Cancer Center. 

Use the code: “cbs6” to receive $5 off your ticket. 

For more information:  www.AmysArmyRVA.com.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.