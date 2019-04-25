Wine-infused buttercream cupcakes

RICHMOND, Va. - Local baker Rachel Bolling stopped by the Virginia This Morning kitchen to show us how to make wine-infused buttercream for her signature James River Cellars Winery cupcakes. This sweet treat will be sure to impress at your next party!

