Virginia winery giving away ‘dream wedding’

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — An established Virginia winery is celebrating the beginning of a new chapter in its story by helping a couple begin a new chapter in theirs.

Thatch Winery, formerly First Colony Winery, has new ownership and a new name. To celebrate, Thatch Winery is gifting a $16,823 “dream wedding” to one lucky couple.

“In the past decade, we’ve had so many wonderful couples celebrate their love and commitment here on our property. We wanted to share that love and highlight the wonderful Charlottesville area by giving back in the form of a free wedding,” co-owner Jeff Miller said. “Together with our extremely generous partners, we’ve been

able to create a package that will help one lucky couple’s dream wedding come true.”

The dream wedding, to be given away May 28, would include:

Venue provided by Thatch Winery

Event Planning & Management provided by Swoon Soiree

Wedding Photography provided by Don Mears Photography

Three-tiered Wedding Cake provided by Melissa’s Simply Sweet

DJ Services and Emceeing Provided by DJ Rodney S

Florals provided by Hedge Fine Blooms

Transportation provided by Albemarle Limousine

Bride & Groom Gifts provided by Gifted RVA

Couples interested in winning the wedding can find details here.

Thatch Winery, located in Charlottesville, is now owned by Miller and Dominion Payroll owner David Fratkin.

“Our goal is to create an inviting and relaxing venue that our guests can enjoy with friends and family.” Miller said.

“Whether you’re visiting for a tasting, hosting a family function or a milestone event such as a wedding, we want your experience to be one that will have you coming back to relive that feeling time and time again,” Fratkin added.

Thatch Winery’s wine is produced by local Charlottesville Winemaker Gavin Baum.

